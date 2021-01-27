Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.26

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $29,321.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.92 or 0.00428753 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000567 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

