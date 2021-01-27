Zealium 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $14,352.16 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013564 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,775,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,775,520 tokens. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

