CanYaCoin Price Hits $0.0140 on Exchanges (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $937.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00068604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.92 or 0.00894113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.53 or 0.04407561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018115 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.