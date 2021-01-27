Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

SSLLF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of SSLLF traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724. Siltronic has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $172.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.97.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

