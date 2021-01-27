JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after buying an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.22. 149,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,282. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $180.59. The company has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

