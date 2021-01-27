Brokerages Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.79. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

GBCI stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. 28,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.