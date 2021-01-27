$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. 46,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,727. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,659,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,365,000 after acquiring an additional 161,681 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,504,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,155,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,544,000 after buying an additional 157,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,847,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

