Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Price Up 12%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) shares traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $20.30. 351,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 106,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KE. TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $495.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 739,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 272,873 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 399.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 118,422 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 364,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 430.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 379,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

