Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s stock price rose 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 2,550,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 946,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,761 shares in the company, valued at $559,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $658,813.98. Insiders sold 638,839 shares of company stock worth $741,922 in the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Castlight Health by 65.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 650,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 258,319 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 408.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 149,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 16.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

