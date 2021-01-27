Paragon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 0.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,409 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,131,315 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $174,268,000 after purchasing an additional 134,583 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $158,608,000 after purchasing an additional 211,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $154,791,000 after purchasing an additional 762,438 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

Shares of SE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.48. The company had a trading volume of 135,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,174. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.82. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.