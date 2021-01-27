Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

NSC stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $240.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,780. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.23 and its 200 day moving average is $220.62. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.