Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) traded up 15.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.85. 287,597,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the average session volume of 53,697,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Get Nokia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.