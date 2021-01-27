CIBC Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $142.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $153.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 51,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,003. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after acquiring an additional 447,378 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,076,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 334,280 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 39.2% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 671,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,453,000 after acquiring an additional 188,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

