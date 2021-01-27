Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 535,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 3,644,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,318,031. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

