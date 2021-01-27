Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 537 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.16. 44,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

