Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years.

NYSE ADM opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

