Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.37. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $5.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.82.

ABT traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.69. 110,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,446. The company has a market cap of $206.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

