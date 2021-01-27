Credit Suisse Group Trims American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Price to $115.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.31.
Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in American Express by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 10,553 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $48,725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,052 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in American Express by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 877,428 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $106,208,000 after acquiring an additional 492,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.
