Credit Suisse Group Trims American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Price to $115.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in American Express by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 10,553 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $48,725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,052 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in American Express by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 877,428 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $106,208,000 after acquiring an additional 492,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

