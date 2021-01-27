Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,302,000 after acquiring an additional 287,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,720,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,004,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $91.00. 2,764,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,213,996. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

