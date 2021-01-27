LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 8,605 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 103,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,239. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.