4,632 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,632 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday by 85,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Workday by 721.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Workday by 8.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workday by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Workday by 153.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $7.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.81. 99,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,707. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $259.01. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.