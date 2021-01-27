LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 9,145 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$55.12 during trading on Wednesday. 17,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,157. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.