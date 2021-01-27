Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Shares of Renasant stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. 30,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,648. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Renasant has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

Get Renasant alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.