The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The First Bancshares has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $35.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $644.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.00.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

