LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Boosts Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Nutanix accounts for approximately 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nutanix worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 55,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,724. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $312.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $92,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,764.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

