AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. 2,103,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,761,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

