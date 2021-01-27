AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. 2,103,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,761,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.
