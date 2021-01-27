Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oriental Land (OLCLY)

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS: OLCLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2021 – Oriental Land was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

1/23/2021 – Oriental Land was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

1/15/2021 – Oriental Land was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

1/12/2021 – Oriental Land was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLCLY remained flat at $$30.74 during trading on Wednesday. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of -512.25 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $34.55.

Get Oriental Land Co Ltd alerts:

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.22 million. Oriental Land had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.