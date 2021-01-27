Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oriental Land (OLCLY)

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS: OLCLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/26/2021 – Oriental Land was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “
- 1/23/2021 – Oriental Land was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “
- 1/15/2021 – Oriental Land was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “
- 1/12/2021 – Oriental Land was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:OLCLY remained flat at $$30.74 during trading on Wednesday. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of -512.25 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $34.55.
Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.22 million. Oriental Land had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.