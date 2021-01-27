Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 802 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $200.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

