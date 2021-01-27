FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $249.67 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.39 and a 200-day moving average of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

