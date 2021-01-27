4,398 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

