SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $417.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.16. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $27,621,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,872,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

