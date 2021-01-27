$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.58. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,202,000 after buying an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 35.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 173,307 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 11.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,196. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

