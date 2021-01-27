Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce sales of $12.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.02 million to $12.31 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $16.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $47.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.05 million to $48.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.64 million, with estimates ranging from $51.94 million to $57.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,290. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $356.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

