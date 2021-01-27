Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to announce $111.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.10 million and the highest is $113.41 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $122.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $354.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $355.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $396.71 million, with estimates ranging from $395.31 million to $398.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million.

Several research firms have commented on ARLO. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,172,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

ARLO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,805. The company has a market capitalization of $649.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.