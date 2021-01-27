Horan Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Horan Capital Management decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,502 shares during the period. Discovery makes up about 1.2% of Horan Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horan Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Discovery worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Discovery by 570.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,056. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.