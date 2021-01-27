CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,273,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $16.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $886.13. 2,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $892.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $849.47. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $951.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

