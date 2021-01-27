Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,766 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $3.70 on Wednesday, reaching $284.68. 65,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,558. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.13.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

