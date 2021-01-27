Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report sales of $713.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $665.00 million and the highest is $776.00 million. First Solar posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. 140166 started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.26.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.69. The company had a trading volume of 109,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,073. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,660,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in First Solar by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

