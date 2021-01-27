Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,473,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 852.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,669. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.