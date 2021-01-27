Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after buying an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,378,000 after buying an additional 468,585 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after buying an additional 178,816 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 161,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,032,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,716 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $48.30. 26,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,083. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

