Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 16,871 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Invesco by 89.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 89,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,771. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.96.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

