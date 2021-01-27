Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000.

HYD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.64. 45,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,318. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $66.34.

