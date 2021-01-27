Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $823.08.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $47.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,163.00. 2,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,854. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,177.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,045.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

