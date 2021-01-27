Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 245 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 235.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.44.

MSCI stock traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.54. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

