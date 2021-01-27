Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases Shares of 12,465 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,322 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after acquiring an additional 904,307 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,554,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH traded down $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $183.60. 120,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,688. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $222.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

