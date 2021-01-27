Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes $3.69 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after buying an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,604,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 717,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after buying an additional 46,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 114,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,494. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

