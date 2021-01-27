Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Eidelman Virant Capital’s 8th Largest Position

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 340,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $76.23. 1,113,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,564,031. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

