TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.89. TCF Financial reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ TCF traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. 35,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,673. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $45.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $6,130,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

