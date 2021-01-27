Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Trading Up 23%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price was up 23% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 1,472,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 560,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.33.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter.
About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
