Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Trading Up 23%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price was up 23% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 1,472,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 560,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.33.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.51% of Lightbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

