Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Up 48.1%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares shot up 48.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.74. 2,146,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 1,083,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $52.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 624.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,248 shares during the period. Ideal Power comprises about 0.9% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 6.05% of Ideal Power worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.